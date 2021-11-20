Left Menu

Peng Shuai's 'wellbeing' is utmost important for us, state Wimbledon organizers

The organizers of Grand Slam Wimbledon stated that they are working with the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) for the safety of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who appeared to be missing after accusing a former PRC official of sexual assaults.

ANI | London | Updated: 20-11-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 22:07 IST
Peng Shuai's 'wellbeing' is utmost important for us, state Wimbledon organizers
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The organizers of Grand Slam Wimbledon stated that they are working with the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) for the safety of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who appeared to be missing after accusing a former PRC official of sexual assaults. "We are united with the rest of tennis in the need to understand that Peng Shuai is safe. We have been working in support of the WTA's efforts to establish her safety through our relationships behind the scenes," said the organizers in a statement.

"Along with the global tennis community, we would like Peng Shuai to know that her wellbeing is of the utmost importance to us, and we will continue to work to gain clarity on her safety," they stated further. Earlier, the US administration also expressed concerns over the disappearance of the Chinese tennis star and said that China should provide verifiable proof of her whereabouts and that she is safe.

Peng has been incommunicado since she accused a former ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader of pressuring her into a sexual relationship, Radio Free Asia reported. She expressed these claims in a social media post on November 2, drawing concerns from Chinese feminist campaigners and international sports associations. Following her claims, an email allegedly from Peng was broadcasted by Beijing's mouthpiece CGTN on November 17, saying Peng's allegations were "not true," and that she isn't "missing", Radio Free Asia reported.

Concerns among the global tennis community have grown as Peng has not been seen since the post. The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has called for a "full, fair, and transparent investigation" into allegations of sexual assault made by player Peng Shuai against a former Chinese vice premier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
4
J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ in India

J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021