NBA-Warriors' Kerr says America on 'dangerous path' after Rittenhouse verdict

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said lax gun laws are leading the United States down a "dangerous path" after a jury on Friday acquitted teenager Kyle Rittenhouse in fatal shootings during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Jurors found Rittenhouse, 18, not guilty of homicide for killing two men and attempted homicide for wounding a third man. Rittenhouse claimed self defense.

Tennis-WTA threatens to pull tournaments from China over Peng

Outcry over Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's whereabouts escalated as the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) threatened to pull tournaments out of China over her disappearance and the White House asked Beijing to prove she was safe. Former doubles world number one Peng has not been seen or heard from publicly since she said on Chinese social media on Nov. 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

Tennis-Djokovic will have to be vaccinated to play in Australian Open

World number one Novak Djokovic and all other players will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to compete in the Australia Open next January, tournament chief Craig Tiley said on Saturday. Djokovic has declined to disclose whether he is vaccinated and said that he would wait until Tennis Australia revealed the health protocols before he made a decision about playing at Melbourne Park.

Tennis-Medvedev serves up Ruud awakening to reach Turin final

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev stormed into the final of the season-ending ATP Finals tournament in Turin on Saturday after crushing Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4 6-2. Russian Medvedev will face either Novak Djokovic or Germany's Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final.

Olympics-Peng situation may force IOC to take hard line with China, says Pound

With concern over the safety of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai growing into a global cause, the International Olympic Committee could be pushed into taking a hard line with the 2022 Beijing Olympic hosts, senior IOC member Dick Pound told Reuters. Former doubles world number one Peng has not been seen or heard from publicly since she said on Chinese social media on Nov. 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

Tennis-Ruud downs Rublev to bag last-four spot, Djokovic crushes Norrie

Norway's Casper Ruud completed the semi-final lineup at the ATP Finals on Friday and will next face another Russian in holder Daniil Medvedev after a 2-6 7-5 7-6(5) win over Andrey Rublev. The 22-year-old Ruud qualifies as runner-up from the Green Group behind Novak Djokovic who later posted his third round-robin win by thumping British alternate Cameron Norrie 6-2 6-1.

UK considering diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing: The Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year in protest at China's record on human rights, the Times reported on Saturday. An "active discussion" in government is ongoing, with Foreign Minister Liz Truss said to be in favour of the boycott, the newspaper said.

Tennis-IOC Athletes' Commission 'very concerned' about China's Peng

The Athletes Commission of the International Olympic Committee on Saturday said it was "very concerned" for Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai and hoped contact with her and fellow athletes could be established soon. Former doubles world number one Peng has not been seen or heard from publicly since she said on Chinese social media on Nov. 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

Tennis-Djokovic says Peng situation horrifying, says tennis must unite

World number one Novak Djokovic said tennis must stand together over the apparent disappearance of Chinese player Peng Shuai and described the ongoing situation as horrific. Former doubles world number one Peng has not been seen or heard from publicly since saying on Chinese social media on Nov. 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex.

Golf-McIlroy takes narrow lead into final day in Dubai

Rory McIlroy will take a one-shot lead into the final day of the DP World Tour Championship after the four-time major winner carded a five-under-par 67 in the third round on Saturday. The Northern Irishman came into day three one shot off the pace, but mixed seven birdies with two bogeys to reclaim top spot on the leaderboard at 14-under, a shot ahead of Englishman Sam Horsfield in second place.

