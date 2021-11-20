Soccer-Smith off to winning start as Norwich beat Southampton 2-1

A glancing Grant Hanley header got the reign of new Norwich boss Dean Smith off to a perfect start as his side beat Southampton 2-1 in their Premier League clash on Saturday to climb off the bottom of the table. Sacked by Aston Villa after losing 1-0 to Southampton on Nov. 5 with Che Adams getting the goal, Smith took over Norwich last Monday - and must have feared the worst when Adams scored against his new charges after just four minutes.

A Teemu Pukki header pulled Norwich level three minutes later. But it was to prove the home side's only effort on goal in a first half that saw them under tremendous pressure as Southampton created chance after chance. Norwich upped their game in the second half and got their reward when Hanley rose highest to head the winner in the 79th minute and lift the Canaries to 19th spot on eight points, two above Newcastle United. Southampton are 13th on 14 points.

