Soccer-Palace extend unbeaten run in six-goal thriller at Burnley

Crystal Palace extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to seven games after an entertaining 3-3 draw at Burnley on Saturday. Burnley almost grabbed a stoppage time winner but Palace keeper Vicente Guaita did well to keep out Matej Vydra's effort.

Reuters | Burnley | Updated: 20-11-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 22:37 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Crystal Palace extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to seven games after an entertaining 3-3 draw at Burnley on Saturday. Christian Benteke put Palace ahead in the eighth minute with a low shot from the edge of the box that snuck in off the inside of the post.

But the Clarets fought back with a powerful Ben Mee header from a corner and then Chris Wood nodding home after James Tarkowski had headed the ball across the area to the New Zealand international. Palace looked dangerous with every attack and drew level through Benteke's second after good work from Conor Gallagher and they made it 3-2 three minutes before the interval when Marc Guehi drove home after Joachim Andersen's header had been parried out by Nick Pope.

A stunning volley from Maxwel Cornet brought Burnley back on to level terms in the 49th minute, the Ivorian's fifth goal in seven starts for Sean Dyche's side. Burnley almost grabbed a stoppage time winner but Palace keeper Vicente Guaita did well to keep out Matej Vydra's effort.

