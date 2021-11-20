Left Menu

Soccer-Ragged Man Utd slump to 4-1 defeat at Watford

It was a dreadful capitulation by United who face a crucial week with a Champions League tie against Villarreal before a trip to table-topping Chelsea next weekend. They are in seventh place with 17 points, 12 behind Chelsea, while 16th placed Watford have 13 points from 12 games.

Manchester United suffered a fourth defeat in five Premier League games as they went down 4-1 at Watford on Saturday after finishing the game with 10 men to pile more pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The visitors were punished for a ragged first-half display with Joshua King and Ismaila Sarr on target for the hosts for whom Sarr also had a penalty saved by David De Gea, who then kept out Sarr's retake after VAR ruled a player was in the area. Substitute Donny van de Beek inspired a revival after the break and halved the deficit in the 50th minute but United's day was summed up when defender Harry Maguire was sent off for a clumsy tackle with 20 minutes remaining.

Watford made absolutely sure of a crucial win with a grandstand finish as stoppage-time goals by substitute Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis sparked noisy celebrations from the Vicarage Road faithful. It was a dreadful capitulation by United who face a crucial week with a Champions League tie against Villarreal before a trip to table-topping Chelsea next weekend.

They are in seventh place with 17 points, 12 behind Chelsea, while 16th placed Watford have 13 points from 12 games.

