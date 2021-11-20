Left Menu

Soccer-Smith off to winning start as Norwich beat Southampton 2-1

A glancing Grant Hanley header got the reign of new Norwich boss Dean Smith off to a perfect start as his side beat Southampton 2-1 in their Premier League clash on Saturday to climb off the bottom of the table. Sacked by Aston Villa after losing 1-0 to Southampton on Nov. 5 with Che Adams getting the goal, Smith took over Norwich last Monday - and must have feared the worst when Adams scored against his new charges after just four minutes.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 22:44 IST
A glancing Grant Hanley header got the reign of new Norwich boss Dean Smith off to a perfect start as his side beat Southampton 2-1 in their Premier League clash on Saturday to climb off the bottom of the table.

Sacked by Aston Villa after losing 1-0 to Southampton on Nov. 5 with Che Adams getting the goal, Smith took over Norwich last Monday - and must have feared the worst when Adams scored against his new charges after just four minutes. The lead didn't last as Teemu Pukki headed home from a tight angle to pull Norwich level three minutes later, but it was to prove the home side's only effort on goal in a first half that saw them under tremendous pressure.

Southampton created chance after chance, with Adams coming closest to regaining the lead for the visitors as the Canaries went into the break in disarray. Smith sent on Joshua Sargent for Todd Cantwell after halftime and the switch had an immediate effect as Norwich were better able to hold on to the ball and get it into promising crossing positions.

Their reward came in the 79th minute when Hanley rose highest to head the winner, and though Theo Walcott had a great chance with a late header, Norwich were able to end a run of three straight Premier League defeats. The win lifts the Canaries to 19th spot on eight points, two above Newcastle United, while Southampton sit in 13th place on 14 points.

