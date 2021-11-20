Kashmir Alpine skier Arif Khan qualifies for Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

Left Menu

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-11-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 23:20 IST
Kashmir Alpine skier, Arif Khan (Photo/Srinagar Government). Image Credit: ANI
Kashmir Alpine skier, Arif Khan, has qualified for the upcoming Winter Olympics 2022 to be held in Beijing. Arif secured his place in the games during the qualifying alpine skiing event in Dubai.

Taking to his Twitter, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated Arif for the achievement and wrote, "Congratulations Arif, well done for qualifying for #Beijing2022. We will all be rooting for you." Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan also congratulated Arif Khan, Sports Council and Youth Services Sports department for the feat and hoped that his performance in Beijing Winter Olympics will be medal-winning.

"The creation of world-class sporting infrastructure with training and coaching facilities has started showing results and more and more players are getting selected for National and International sports events," said Farooq Khan in a statement. Congratulating Arif, the Office of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir called his selection a 'proud moment' for the country.

"Congratulations to skier Arif Khan for qualifying for Beijing Winter Olympics2022. It is a proud moment for the whole country.@JKSportsCouncil to ensure Arif is provided with world-class training facilities by best-in-class coaches&support staff. I wish him all the best for games," tweeted the Office of LG J and K. Beijing Winter Olympics, 2022 is scheduled to take place from February 4 to 20 in Beijing and towns in the neighbouring Hebei province in the People's Republic of China. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

