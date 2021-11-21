Left Menu

Soccer-Juve's Bonucci nets two penalties to end Lazio's unbeaten home run

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci scored a penalty in each half to earn his side a 2-0 win over Lazio on Saturday that lifted the Turin club into sixth place in Serie A and ended their opponents’ 19-match unbeaten home run.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 21-11-2021 01:00 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 00:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci scored a penalty in each half to earn his side a 2-0 win over Lazio on Saturday that lifted the Turin club into sixth place in Serie A and ended their opponents' 19-match unbeaten home run. The Italy internationalr converted from the spot midway through the first half after the referee judged that Danilo Cataldi had tripped Alvaro Morata following a pitchside VAR review.

Lazio goalkeeper Pepe Reina then clumsily brought down Federico Chiesa with seven minutes remaining to gift Bonucci a second penalty kick. The hosts dominated possession but failed to threaten in the absence of injured top scorer Ciro Immobile, suffering their first home defeat in all competitions since losing 4-1 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last-16 in February.

Juve move onto 21 points, level with Lazio in fifth but behind them on goal difference.

