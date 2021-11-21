Soccer-Felipe header gives Atletico home win against feisty Osasuna

Atletico Madrid's Brazilian defender Felipe headed a late goal to claim a 1-0 home win against Osasuna in LaLiga on Saturday.

Osasuna' five-man defence held out until the 87th minute when Yannick Carrasco delivered a perfect cross from the left and Felipe jumped between two defenders to head into the net. The win put fourth-placed Atleti on 26 points, two points behind leaders Sevilla, who were held 2-2 at home by Alaves.

Atletico struggled to establish control as Osasuna slowly grew into the game and gave the home side a really hard time. Jagoba Arrasate's team were comfortable in possession and equally relaxed dealing with Atleti's attacks.

Atleti coach Diego Simeone rested several players including Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul but brought both on in the second half in a desperate bid to breach Osasuna's defence. The hosts created very few opportunities until Felipe struck to finally give the home fans a chance to celebrate.

It was a goal of redemption for Felipe, who was in the eye of the storm after Atletico's Champions League defeat at Liverpool earlier this month when he made mistakes that led to both goals before being sent off for a foul on Sadio Mane. “It’s an unforgettable night. It was a long time since I scored and it is very special for me,” Felipe told reporters.

“We worked really hard not to suffer because suffering is part of Atletico’s history. We talked all week trying to correct some mistakes but it was a very complicated game.” Osasuna substitute Ante Budimir almost equalised in stoppage time with a shot from outside the area but Atletico keeper Jan Oblak made a sensational save that preserved the three points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)