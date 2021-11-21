Rallying-Toyota's Ogier on the brink of his eighth title in nine years

Sebastien Ogier was on the brink of winning his eighth world championship in nine years after ending the second day of the Monza Rally in the lead and half a second clear of Toyota team mate Elfyn Evans. Evans is the only man who can deny him the title but has a 17 point deficit to make up in the season-ending event in northern Italy.

The lead changed hands five times in six stages on Saturday, with the Frenchman grabbing it back in the final test of the day. Ogier and co-driver Julien Ingrassia need only finish third to be sure of taking the title but are keen to also bow out with a 54th career win in the top category.

The 37-year-old driver is ending his full-time world championship career at the end of the season but will return for selected rounds next year. "It’s been super close today between Elfyn and me, with so many swaps for the lead," said Ogier.

"Generally on the track I’ve been taking fewer risks and losing a bit of time, but tonight I managed to drive cleaner, and a slightly different tyre choice maybe helped with the traction on the gravel. "Tomorrow I need to keep my focus on the title. If we can win the rally too it will be the cherry on the cake."

Spaniard Dani Sordo was in third place for Hyundai but 27.4 seconds off the lead. Toyota remain on course to win the manufacturers' title.

