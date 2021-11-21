Soccer-Milan suffer first league defeat at Vlahovic-inspired Fiorentina

Fiorentina inflicted a first Serie A defeat of the season on AC Milan with a 4-3 victory in Florence on Saturday, as Dusan Vlahovic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored second half braces. Goals from Alfred Duncan and Riccardo Saponara gave La Viola a comfortable halftime lead, and the game looked over as a contest when Vlahovic made it 3-0 on the hour mark.

But Ibrahimovic had other ideas, quickly pulling one back with a powerful finish before firing home a second five minutes later. The Swede, at 40 years and 48 days, became the oldest player to score multiple goals in a Serie A match, and the third-oldest player to score in the league behind Alessandro Costacurta and Silvio Piola.

Vlahovic netted his second late on before Lorenzo Venuti scored a last-minute own goal. The result lifts Fiorentina into sixth with 21 points and leaves Milan second with 32 points.

