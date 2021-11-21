Left Menu

Soccer-Athletico win Copa Sudamericana with acrobatic goal

Next Saturday Flamengo take on Palmeiras in the same stadium in the final of the Copa Libertadores, South America’s equivalent of the Champions League.

Reuters | Montevideo | Updated: 21-11-2021 03:42 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 03:42 IST
Soccer-Athletico win Copa Sudamericana with acrobatic goal
  • Country:
  • Uruguay

Athletico Paranaense won their second Copa Sudamericana title on Saturday when they beat Red Bull Bragantino 1-0 in an all-Brazilian final. Nikao scored the only goal of the game in the first half with an acrobatic scissor kick that earned his club South America’s equivalent of the Europa League.

The trophy, won in front of a sparse crowd at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo, came three years after the Curitiba-based club first won the same title. Next Saturday Flamengo take on Palmeiras in the same stadium in the final of the Copa Libertadores, South America’s equivalent of the Champions League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
2
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separately in Barcelona canteen; Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children, shipments to start immediately and more

Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separatel...

 Global
4
MediaTek unveils Pentonic 2000 SoC for 8K 120Hz TVs

MediaTek unveils Pentonic 2000 SoC for 8K 120Hz TVs

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021