Soccer-Athletico win Copa Sudamericana with acrobatic goal

Athletico Paranaense won their second Copa Sudamericana title on Saturday when they beat Red Bull Bragantino 1-0 in an all-Brazilian final. Nikao scored the only goal of the game in the first half with an acrobatic scissor kick that earned his club South America’s equivalent of the Europa League.

The trophy, won in front of a sparse crowd at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo, came three years after the Curitiba-based club first won the same title. Next Saturday Flamengo take on Palmeiras in the same stadium in the final of the Copa Libertadores, South America’s equivalent of the Champions League.

