NBA roundup: LeBron James returns, but Lakers lose at Boston

Jayson Tatum had 37 points and 11 rebounds as the host Boston Celtics spoiled the much-anticipated return of LeBron James in a 130-108 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. James finished with 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting and six rebounds in 32 minutes after missing the Lakers' previous eight games with an abdominal strain.

Jazz seek another Rudy Gay jump-start in clash with Kings

The Utah Jazz aim for their second victory of the season in Sacramento when they oppose the staggering Kings on Saturday night. Utah has lost its past two road games, but those results came after a 4-1 start away from home that began with a 110-101 win at Sacramento on Oct. 22.

Soccer-Spirit beat Red Stars to win first NWSL championship

Washington Spirit's Kelley O'Hara headed home in extra time as they defeated the Chicago Red Stars 2-1 to win their first National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) championship in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday. O'Hara latched onto a long pass from rookie Trinity Rodman to score her first goal of the season past Red Stars keeper Cassie Miller in front of 10,360 fans at Lynn Family Stadium.

Tennis-Zverev beats Djokovic, will face Medvedev in Turin final

Alexander Zverev overcame late nerves to secure a 7-6(4) 4-6 6-3 victory over world number one Novak Djokovic on Saturday to set up a final showdown with Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals. After splitting the first two sets, unforced errors began to creep into Djokovic's game in the third and he sent a backhand long to hand Zverev his first service break of the match for a 3-1 lead.

Sharks F Kevin Labanc suspended one game

San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc was suspended one game for slew footing St. Louis Blues forward Tyler Bozak. Labanc will miss Saturday's home game against the Washington Capitals.

Tennis-IOC Athletes' Commission 'very concerned' about China's Peng

The Athletes Commission of the International Olympic Committee on Saturday said it was "very concerned" for Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai and hoped contact with her and fellow athletes could be established soon. Former doubles world number one Peng has not been seen or heard from publicly since she said on Chinese social media on Nov. 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics attempt to silence Thunder

An emotional victory over their rivals has the Boston Celtics riding high into a home matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jayson Tatum's 37 points and 11 rebounds carried the Celtics in a 130-108 rout of the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Tatum's big game spoiled the return of Lakers star LeBron James after he missed eight games with an abdominal injury.

Tennis-Djokovic says Peng situation horrifying, says tennis must unite

World number one Novak Djokovic said tennis must stand together over the apparent disappearance of Chinese player Peng Shuai and described the ongoing situation as horrific. Former doubles world number one Peng has not been seen or heard from publicly since saying on Chinese social media on Nov. 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex.

Magic to visit Bucks for first of two games in three days

The Orlando Magic have only four wins this season, but three have come away from home. Any optimism about their fortunes on the road, however, runs head-on into two games in three days against the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, with the first game set for Saturday night.

Golf-McIlroy takes narrow lead into final day in Dubai

Rory McIlroy will take a one-shot lead into the final day of the DP World Tour Championship after the four-time major winner carded a five-under-par 67 in the third round on Saturday. The Northern Irishman came into day three one shot off the pace, but mixed seven birdies with two bogeys to reclaim top spot on the leaderboard at 14-under, a shot ahead of Englishman Sam Horsfield in second place.

