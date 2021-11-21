Left Menu

Paine 'sure' he can play a role in Ashes following his resignation as Aus Test skipper

Australia wicket-keeper batter Tim Paine is "sure" he can play a role in the upcoming Ashes against England which gets underway in December.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 21-11-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 12:56 IST
Paine 'sure' he can play a role in Ashes following his resignation as Aus Test skipper
Australia Test batter Tim Paine (Photo/ cricket.com.au Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia wicket-keeper batter Tim Paine is "sure" he can play a role in the upcoming Ashes against England which gets underway in December. According to cricket.com.au, Paine announced his resignation as Test skipper following revelations of a 'sexting' incident with a former Cricket Tasmania colleague in 2017.

When Paine was asked whether he can play a role against England, the former Australia Test skipper replied, "I'm sure I can." Paine also revealed that he didn't think of resigning and wanted to keep playing for Australia when the incident happened.

"No, I didn't actually (consider resigning). Resign, or don't resign - they were the alternatives I was tossing up. I wasn't going to retire, I'd been pretty clear I wanted to keep playing, and potentially finish after this Ashes series," Paine said in an interview with News Corp as reported by foxsports.com.au "I see that as the ultimate high, to be able to finish your test career after winning an Ashes series in Australia. That's the dream. That's what I want to do. To go and represent my country, well, and help win the Ashes," he added.

Paine, who resigned as Australia Test skipper on Friday, said the fear of the incident coming into light always troubled him. "I thought the issue was dealt with, but it always popped up around a big series, or at the start of the cricket season," said Paine.

"Over the last three years, there have been numerous times where media agencies have put to us that they had evidence, yet they never chose to write it. "As to why, I'm not sure, but nobody else had chosen to write the story, but I knew it was going to come out at some point, as much as I didn't want it to," he added.

Cricket Australia (CA) on Saturday informed that star batter Steve Smith is available for the role of Test captaincy following Paine's resignation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
2
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smokers

Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smo...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021