Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: LeBron James returns, but Lakers lose at Boston; Soccer-beat Inter to keep slim title hopes alive and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: LeBron James returns, but Lakers lose at Boston

Jayson Tatum had 37 points and 11 rebounds as the host Boston Celtics spoiled the much-anticipated return of LeBron James in a 130-108 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. James finished with 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting and six rebounds in 32 minutes after missing the Lakers' previous eight games with an abdominal strain.

Soccer-Flamengo beat Inter to keep slim title hopes alive

Flamengo scored twice in the opening 11 minutes to set themselves up for a 2-1 win over Internacional on Saturday and keep their slim chances alive of overhauling Atletico Mineiro at the top of Brazil's Serie A. Gabriel Barbosa put Flamengo ahead with a low shot after four minutes and Andreas Pereira charged forward to volley home a second seven minutes later.

Soccer-Spirit beat Red Stars to win first NWSL championship

Washington Spirit's Kelley O'Hara headed home in extra time as they defeated the Chicago Red Stars 2-1 to win their first National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) championship in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday. O'Hara latched onto a long pass from rookie Trinity Rodman to score her first goal of the season past Red Stars keeper Cassie Miller in front of 10,360 fans at Lynn Family Stadium.

Ryan Poehling nets two goals in 37 seconds as Canadiens roll

Ryan Poehling scored twice in a 37-second span as the host Montreal Canadiens overcame Matt Duchene's hat trick in a 6-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Tyler Toffoli collected a goal and two assists, Artturi Lehkonen had one of each and Christian Dvorak and Brendan Gallagher also tallied as the Canadiens halted a four-game losing skid (0-3-1).

WTA says Sunday photos, video of Peng Shuai do not address concerns

A Women's Tennis Association spokesperson said photographs and video footage of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai on Sunday do not address the association's concerns about her. Peng, whose whereabouts have been a matter of international concern for weeks, attended a tennis tournament in Beijing on Sunday, according to official photos published by the tournament organised by China Open.

Tennis-Zverev beats Djokovic, will face Medvedev in Turin final

Alexander Zverev overcame late nerves to secure a 7-6(4) 4-6 6-3 victory over world number one Novak Djokovic on Saturday to set up a final showdown with Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals. After splitting the first two sets, unforced errors began to creep into Djokovic's game in the third and he sent a backhand long to hand Zverev his first service break of the match for a 3-1 lead.

Tennis-Peng Shuai appears in Beijing, WTA not reassured

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, whose whereabouts have been a matter of international concern for weeks, attended a tennis tournament in Beijing on Sunday, according to official photos published by the tournament organised by China Open. Peng can be seen among guests at the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Finals, dressed in a dark blue jacket and white trousers, according to the pictures published on the event's official WeChat page.

Tennis-Djokovic remains non-committal about Australian Open participation

Novak Djokovic said he has not yet decided whether he would compete at January's Australian Open after organisers confirmed that all players must be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they want to compete at the season's opening Grand Slam event. "We'll see. We'll have to wait and see," world number one Djokovic told reporter after his semi-final defeat by Alexander Zverev at the ATP Finals on Saturday.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics attempt to silence Thunder

An emotional victory over their rivals has the Boston Celtics riding high into a home matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jayson Tatum's 37 points and 11 rebounds carried the Celtics in a 130-108 rout of the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Tatum's big game spoiled the return of Lakers star LeBron James after he missed eight games with an abdominal injury.

Golf-McIlroy takes narrow lead into final day in Dubai

Rory McIlroy will take a one-shot lead into the final day of the DP World Tour Championship after the four-time major winner carded a five-under-par 67 in the third round on Saturday. The Northern Irishman came into day three one shot off the pace, but mixed seven birdies with two bogeys to reclaim top spot on the leaderboard at 14-under, a shot ahead of Englishman Sam Horsfield in second place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)