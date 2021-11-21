Left Menu

Cricket-Windies debutant Solozano taken to hospital after blow to helmet

Debutant West Indies opener Jeremy Solozano was taken off the field on a stretcher and sent to a hospital for scans after being hit on the helmet while fielding in the opening test against Sri Lanka at Galle, the touring side said on Sunday.

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 21-11-2021 13:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Debutant West Indies opener Jeremy Solozano was taken off the field on a stretcher and sent to a hospital for scans after being hit on the helmet while fielding in the opening test against Sri Lanka at Galle, the touring side said on Sunday. "Debutant Jeremy Solozano was stretchered off the field after receiving a blow to his helmet while fielding," Cricket West Indies tweeted.

"He has been taken to the hospital for scans. We are hoping for a speedy recovery." Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne pulled a short delivery from Roston Chase in the 24th over and the ball smacked the grille of Solozano's helmet at short leg on day one of the contest.

Solozano removed his helmet and lied down, surrounded by worried team mates and both the Sri Lankan batsmen at the Galle International Stadium. Shai Hope came in as the substitute fielder in the first match of the two-test series.

