ICC appoints Geoff Allardice as permanent CEO

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 21-11-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 14:15 IST
ICC logo Image Credit: ANI
Australian Geoff Allardice has been appointed as permanent CEO of the International Cricket Council after serving the role on an interim basis for more than eight months, the game's governing body said on Sunday.

Allardice thus replaced Manu Sawhney, who had resigned from his position in July.

''It's a great privilege to be appointed as the CEO of the ICC and I would like to thank Greg and the ICC Board for the opportunity to lead the sport as we enter an exciting new phase of growth,'' Allardice said in a release issued by the governing body.

''My continued focus will be on doing the right thing for our sport and working closely with members to deliver long-term success and sustainability. ''I would also like to thank the ICC staff for their commitment and support over the last eight months and I'm looking forward to continuing to serve cricket with such a talented team.'' Allardice, a former Australian first-class cricketer, and administrator was the ICC General Manager, Cricket for eight years. He had previously held a similar role at Cricket Australia. ''I am delighted that Geoff has agreed to take the role of ICC CEO permanently,'' Greg Barclay, ICC Chair said.

''He has shown tremendous leadership during an extremely challenging period culminating in the successful delivery of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. ''Geoff has unrivaled knowledge of the global cricket landscape and its stakeholders and has consistently demonstrated he is the right person to work in partnership with our members to shape the sport for the next decade as we embark on delivering a new strategy and our next commercial rights cycle.'' Sawhney had been sent on ''leave'' in March pending an inquiry after he came under scrutiny for his ''abrasive behavior'' with colleagues. He eventually resigned from his position in July.

