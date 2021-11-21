Left Menu

Kamrul Rabbi, Parvez Hossain added to B'desh squad for 3rd Pakistan T20I

Bangladesh have added pacer Kamrul Islam Rabbi and batter Parvez Hossain Emon to the squad for the third and final T20I against Pakistan.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 21-11-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 14:19 IST
Kamrul Islam Rabbi (Image: BCB). Image Credit: ANI
Bangladesh have added pacer Kamrul Islam Rabbi and batter Parvez Hossain Emon to the squad for the third and final T20I against Pakistan. Fakhar Zaman (57) and Mohammad Rizwan (39) starred with the bat as Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets and took a 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series in Dhaka on Saturday.

Both Kamrul Islam Rabbi and Parvez Hossain Emon are yet to debut in T20Is. "Pace bowler Kamrul Islam Rabbi and batsman Parvez Hossain Emon have been added to the Bangladesh squad for the third and final match of the Alesha Holdings T20 international series against Pakistan on 22 November," the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in a statement.

Bangladesh and Pakistan will lock horns in the dead rubber (third T20I) on Monday. After this, the two teams will lock horns in the Test series. The first Test starts at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram on November 26 while the second Test commences at the SBNCS on December 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

