Soccer-West Ham can't play at highest level in every game, says Moyes

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 15:33 IST
West Ham United manager David Moyes believes his side are not yet at the level where they can hit the highest standards consistently after Saturday's 1-0 Premier League defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers ended their seven-game unbeaten run. West Ham beat Liverpool 3-2 at home before the international break but could not match that display at Wolves as they played their first game without defender Angelo Ogbonna, who will miss the rest of the season with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

"We didn't play as well as we have done. But if you expect us to be on it every game then we'll be having these questions quite a bit because we're not at the level yet to play at the highest standards every single game this season," Moyes said. "I think there was a bit missing. A couple of players not really at the level they've shown, a couple coming back from illness.

"We just weren't quite at the races, the first time playing without Angelo. There's a few things but no excuses. The games in the Premier League, there is very little between the teams." West Ham, fourth in the league with 23 points from 12 games, face champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium next Sunday.

