Cricket Tasmania staffer had requested for Paine's apology in 2018: Report

The former Cricket Tasmania staffer who had received explicit messages and an image from Tim Paine in November 2017 had formally requested Cricket Australia the following year requesting an apology and the sum of AUD 40,000 to cover her legal costs.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 21-11-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 16:01 IST
Tim Paine (Photo/ cricket.com.au Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The former Cricket Tasmania staffer who had received explicit messages and an image from Tim Paine in November 2017 had formally requested Cricket Australia the following year requesting an apology and the sum of AUD 40,000 to cover her legal costs. As per a report in Sydney Morning Herald, Cricket Australia was also handed a full printed copy of the text exchange by a representative of the former staffer in January 2019.

The staffer had contacted Cricket Australia multiple times in 2018 requesting an apology from Paine and money to cover her legal costs. Christine Harman, Cricket Australia's head of legal affairs received the email from the representative of the staffer and it was also shared with select group of senior staff at the time.

Tim Paine had stepped down as the captain of the side ahead of the much-awaited Ashes opener. According to cricket.com.au, Paine announced his resignation as Test skipper following revelations of a 'sexting' incident with a former Cricket Tasmania colleague in 2017.

Paine "deeply regretted" the incident and said he was "enormously" grateful to his wife and family for the forgiveness. "I spoke to my wife and family at the time and am enormously grateful for their forgiveness and support. We thought this incident was behind us and that I could focus entirely on the team, as I have done for the last three or four years," cricket.com.au quoted Paine as saying. (ANI)

