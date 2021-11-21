Left Menu

Chahar, Kishan to join India A for red ball series in South Africa

Gujarat top-order batter Priyank Panchal will lead the India A squad for the South Africa tour, beginning November 26.The tour comprises three four-day matches in Bloemfontein.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-11-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 16:14 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@chaharDeepak9)
Fast bowler Deepak Chahar and young wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan have been added to India A squad, that will travel to South Africa for three four-day Test matches.

Deepak and Ishan are in Kolkata for the third T20I against New Zealand and will leave with the squad on November 23.

''Yes, Deepak and Ishan have been drafted to the squad. They will finish the match in Kolkata and link up with the A-team before they leave for South Africa,'' a senior BCCI official confirmed the development to PTI.

It is understood that Ishan is being sent because the Chetan Sharma-led committee, by mistake, had kept only one wicket-keeper for the 'A' tour in Railways' Upendra Yadav.

''They needed a second keeper and who is better than Ishan. He probably now would be the first keeper and rightly so,'' another official said.

Deepak has not played a lot of red-ball cricket but with his ability to swing the ball, selectors want to keep him busy. Gujarat top-order batter Priyank Panchal will lead India A squad for the South Africa tour, beginning November 26.

The tour comprises three four-day matches in Bloemfontein.

