Don't have any information about Sergio Aguero's retirement: Barca coach Xavi

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has denied the rumours of striker Sergio Aguero calling time on his career as he continues his recovery from a heart scare.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 21-11-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 16:23 IST
Striker Sergio Aguero (Photo/ FC Barcelona Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has denied the rumours of striker Sergio Aguero calling time on his career as he continues his recovery from a heart scare. Aguero has been sidelined since 1-1 draw against Alaves on October 30. During the match, the Argentine had complained of chest pain and dizziness before being taken to hospital.

"I do not know anything, I spoke with him the other day and what has come out is not true," Goal.com quoted Xavi as saying. "We do not have this information, I do not know where it comes from," he added.

Aguero will be out of action for three months, and speculations are rife that the striker might retire to look after his health. "He is calm. I told him to come when he is well. It is a medical issue. We have to wait and find out," said Xavi.

Earlier this year, Aguero had made the switch from Manchester City to Barcelona. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

