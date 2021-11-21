Left Menu

Golf-Morikawa becomes first American to win Race to Dubai

McIlroy held a one-shot lead going into the final day and looked set to become the first three-times winner of the event but the Northern Irishman made bogeys on the 15th, 16th and 18th holes to finish five shots behind Morikawa.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 17:49 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@collin_morikawa )

Collin Morikawa became the first American to win the Race to Dubai title after a late surge took him to victory in the DP World Tour Championship on Sunday as Rory McIlroy faltered at the Jumeirah Golf Estates course. Morikawa, who won this year's British Open, finished with a flawless round 66 including six birdies to top the leaderboard at 17 under par and win by three shots.

