Rallying-Ogier wins his eighth WRC title as Toyota are also crowned
Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 17:54 IST
- Country:
- France
France's Sebastien Ogier won his eighth world rally championship in nine years on Sunday as his Toyota team also clinched the manufacturers' title.
The 37-year-old won the season-ending Monza Rally in northern Italy with Welsh teammate Elfyn Evans, his only title rival, finishing as runner-up.
