Indian contingent win 47 medals at Uganda Para-Badminton International

ANI | Kampala | Updated: 21-11-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 18:05 IST
India para-badminton contingent . Image Credit: ANI
The Indian contingent has managed to win 47 medals at the Uganda Para-Badminton International event. This medal tally includes 16 gold, 14 silver and 17 bronze medals. Palak Kohli, Abu Hubaida and Ammu Mohan finished with 2 gold and 1 silver each.

Manasi Joshi also managed to clinch a gold medal in the women's singles SL3 event. The list of gold medal winners -- Manoj Sarkar, Sukant Kadam, Hardik Makkar, Abu Hubaida, Dhinagaran, Manasi Joshi, Palak Kohli, Jyoti, Ammu Mohan, Arwaz Ansari and Deep Ranjan, Chirag Baretha and Raj Kumar, Palak Kohli and Mandeep Kaur, Manasi Joshi and Ruthick, Abu Hubaida, Ammu Mohan and Sivarajan.

Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Pramod Bhagat ended up winning a silver medal in the men's singles SL3 event. Bhagat also won a silver in the men's doubles SL3-SL4 event alongside Manoj Sarkar. Bhagat bagged his third silver alongside Palak Kohli in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

