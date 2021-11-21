Left Menu

Rallying-Ogier wins his eighth WRC title as Toyota are also crowned

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 19:09 IST
Rallying-Ogier wins his eighth WRC title as Toyota are also crowned

Sebastien Ogier won his eighth world rally championship in nine years on Sunday while the Frenchman's Toyota team clinched the manufacturers' title. The 37-year-old won the season-ending Monza Rally in northern Italy with Welsh team mate Elfyn Evans, his only title rival, finishing as runner-up after they were separated by just half a second overnight.

Ogier, who will be going part-time with Toyota next season, lived dangerously when he clipped a concrete barrier at the Monza circuit on Sunday but escaped damage and clinched his fifth win of the season and 54th of his career He is the second most successful driver in the sport's history after retired nine-times world champion and compatriot Sebastien Loeb.

Nobody else in any FIA-sanctioned world championship has won as many titles as the two Frenchmen and Sunday marked the end of that era of domination as well as the end of the partnership with co-driver Julien Ingrassia. Ogier and Evans battled for the race lead throughout the weekend before the Welshman spun in the penultimate stage with his team mate then winning by 7.3 seconds. Spaniard Dani Sordo finished third for Hyundai.

The championship ended with Ogier on 230 points to Evans's 207 and 176 for Hyundai's Belgian Thierry Neuville. Toyota won the manufacturers' battle with 522 points to Hyundai's 463.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
2
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
4
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021