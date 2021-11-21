4 more Bayern Munich players in quarantine, bring total to 7

Left Menu

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 21-11-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 19:19 IST
Another four Bayern Munich players have joined Joshua Kimmich in quarantine after having contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Bavarian powerhouse said Sunday that Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Michael Cuisance all have to self-isolate under instruction from the local health authority after having contact with a person who works closely with the team who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The club did not say how long the players would be out of action. They will miss Bayern's Champions League game at Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to German media reports the four players are unvaccinated, likely explaining why they specifically have to take extra precautions after contact with an infected person.

On Thursday, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said, “The players who are not vaccinated understand that the risk of missing games or training sessions is much greater as an unvaccinated person than as a vaccinated person.” On Friday, Bayern said midfielder Kimmich was back in quarantine for the second time after again coming in contact with an infected person. Kimmich also had to isolate the previous week and missed Germany's final World Cup qualifier after having contact with Bayern teammate Niklas Süle, who tested positive for COVID-19.

The 26-year-old Kimmich previously caused a furor in Germany for voicing his reservations about getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Josip Stanišic was another Bayern player in quarantine after he tested positive for COVID-19 on his return from international duty with Croatia.

Germany reported a record 106,651 coronavirus infections over the weekend, with the states of Bavaria and Saxony hardest hit as the country goes through a fourth wave of infections. AP BS BS

