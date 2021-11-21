FACTBOX-Soccer-Reaction to Manchester United sacking Solskjaer

Following is reaction to Manchester United sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/manchester-united-sack-manager-solskjaer-2021-11-21 on Sunday, with Michael Carrick set to take charge until the club appoints an interim manager. GARY NEVILLE, TELEVISION PUNDIT AND FORMER UNITED DEFENDER

"Thank you Ole. You did us proud. The last two months were tough but before that you restored some soul into the club," he said on Twitter. On the club's failings, Neville told Sky Sports: "They're scrambling, they're reacting. It's three times they've given a manager a long contract or extension and sacked them within a few months. The planning is poor.

"I do think Ole was the right appointment in terms of taking over from Jose Mourinho, the club was spiralling into a pretty woeful place." MICHAEL OWEN, FORMER LIVERPOOL AND UNITED FORWARD

"There were bigger managerial names than him that tried and failed in recent seasons and he leaves the club with the most talented collection of players it's had in a while. It's the next manager's job to get the best out of them," Owen said on Twitter. "It has to be the worst possible time for Manchester United to be looking for a new manager. Early in the season with hardly any top managers available.

"The only obvious one available is (Zinedine) Zidane but the language barrier is surely a huge issue. An interim manager looks likely - again." PETER SCHMEICHEL, FORMER UNITED GOALKEEPER

"It's really sad, I am seriously really sad. On Ole's behalf, on the football club's behalf, on all the fans' behalf. It's too many managers we've had to dismiss in too short a period of time," Schmeichel said at the Qatar Grand Prix. "We've been used to 27 years for one man (Alex Ferguson) to be in the hot seat and I just feel for Ole. He's done everything he could, but in this modern day football it's been deemed not to be enough."

MICAH RICHARDS, FORMER PLAYER AND TELEVISION PUNDIT "You've got (Cristiano) Ronaldo, (Paul) Pogba, (Bruno) Fernandes, (Jadon) Sancho and all them players. Something has to give and Ole was not getting the best out of those players," he told Sky Sports.

JAMIE REDKNAPP, SKY SPORTS PUNDIT "Manchester United are the same as everyone else now, they're in the rat race. They need to win games.

"I don't think anyone has a clue about what they are doing. I don't think the Manchester United board know what they are doing." ANDY COLE, FORMER UNITED FORWARD

"All the best my friend. Whatever people say you will always be a Manchester United legend. You have put your heart and soul into bringing the glory days back to old Trafford," Cole wrote on Instagram. LOUIS SAHA, FORMER UNITED STRIKER

"Solskjaer has been saved too many times by individual players. Individuals made it look like Manchester United could come back in games," Saha told BBC Radio. "Solskjaer couldn't get that consistency or total discipline.

