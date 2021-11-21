India vs NZ 3rd T20I Scoreboard

Scoreboard of the third and final T20 International between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.

India Innings: Rohit Sharma c & b Sodhi 56 Ishan Kishan c Seifert b Santner 29 Suryakumar Yadav c Guptill b Santner 0 Rishabh Pant c Neesham b Santner 4 Shreyas Iyer c Mitchell b Milne 25 Venkatesh Iyer c Chapman b Boult 20 Axar Patel not out 2 Harshal Patel hit wicket b Ferguson 18 Deepak Chahar not out 21 Extras: (B-2 LB-1 W-6) 9 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 184 Fall of wickets: 1/69 2/71 3/83 4/103 5/139 6/140 7/162 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-31-1, Adam Milne 4-0-47-1, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-45-1, Mitchell Santner 4-0-27-3, Ish Sodhi 4-0-31-1.

