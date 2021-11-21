The following are the top/expected stories at 2110 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of third T20I between India and New Zealand in Kolkata.

*Report of ISL match between East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC in Vasco.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-CHAPPELL Better bats, smaller boundaries reducing bowlers to virtual bowling machine: Chappell New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The ludicrous combination of better bats and smaller boundaries is reducing bowlers to virtual bowling machines, says the legendary Ian Chappell, calling on the guardians of the game to take corrective steps to maintain a balance between sports and entertainment in T20 cricket.

SPO-CRI-NZ-TAYLOR Taylor in no mood to divulge his secrets on how to tackle Ashwin's guile in Test series Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) New Zealand batter Ross Taylor believes playing India in their own backyard is one of the toughest challenges for any side but refused to give insights about their plan to tackle premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin during the upcoming Test series.

SPO-CRI-ICC-ALLARDICE ICC appoints Geoff Allardice as permanent CEO Dubai, Nov 21 (PTI) Australian Geoff Allardice has been appointed as permanent CEO of the International Cricket Council after serving the role on an interim basis for more than eight months, the game's governing body said on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IND-A-LD-CHAHAR-KISHAN Chahar, Kishan to join India A for red ball series in South Africa Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) Fast bowler Deepak Chahar and young wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan have been added to India A squad, that will travel to South Africa for three four-day Test matches.

SPO-CRI-PAK-SHAHEEN-APOLOGY Shaheen apologises to Afif Hussain for directing throw at him Karachi, Nov 21 (PTI) Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has personally apologised to Bangladesh batter Afif Hussain after hitting him with a throw during the second Twenty20 between the two teams in Dhaka on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-SCANDAL-PAINE-WIFE Frustrated to see it being dragged again, says Paine's wife on sexting scandal Melbourne, Nov 21 (PTI) Tim Paine's wife Bonnie Maggs is ''frustrated'' that the 'sexting scandal' involving the cricketer came into the public domain recently, saying she has already forgiven her husband and it is injustice that the matter is still dragging on.

SPO-SHOOT-NATIONALS Twins Vijayveer, Udayveer claim 1-2 finish in junior men's 25m pistol at National Shooting C'ships New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Twin brothers Vijayveer and Udayveer Sindhu scripted a 1-2 finish in the junior men's 25m pistol event as Punjab topped of the medals tally at the 64th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) here.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-MUMBAICITY-PREVIEW Defending champions Mumbai City FC begin ISL campaign against rivals FC Goa Margao, Nov 21 (PTI) Defending champions Mumbai City FC will open their Indian Super League campaign against FC Goa in a high-voltage clash here on Monday.

SPO-FOOT-SIKKIM-BHAICHUNG Bhaichung appeals to Sikkim govt and AIFF for financial add to state football body Gangtok, Nov 21 (PTI) Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Sunday appealed to the state sports department and All India Football Federation (AIFF) to provide financial aid to Sikkim Football Association (SFA) for the all round development of the sport in the state.

SPO-RACING-JK Diljith, Tijil share honours in national racing Coimbatore, Nov 21 (PTI) T.S. Diljith and Tijil Rao won a race each in the LGB Formula 4 class in Round 2 of the 24th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship that concluded at the Kari Motor Speedway here on Sunday.

SPO-BAD-PARA-UGANDA Uganda Para Badminton International: Sukant wins gold, Pramod ends up with 3 silver medals Kampala Nov 18 (PTI) India's Sukant Kadam claimed a gold after two years at the Uganda Para Badminton International, while compatriot Pramod Bhagat settled for three silvers here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-WOM-QUALIFIER-VIRUS Three Sri Lanka players test positive for COVID-19 at Women's World Cup Qualifier Dubai, Nov 21 (PTI) Three Sri Lanka players have tested positive for COVID-19 at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 in Zimbabwe.

