Left Menu

Soccer-Freiburg suffer second defeat in a row against Frankfurt

Freiburg, who had suffered their first league loss of the season in their last game against Bayern, are on 22 points, with Borussia Dortmund on 27 in second and Bayern, who lost 2-1 to Augsburg, on 28. It was Eintracht's second win in a row and the Eagles had a bit of luck on their side when Jesper Lindstrom benefited from a bad clearance to take the lead in the 34th minute.

Reuters | Freiburg | Updated: 21-11-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 22:10 IST
Soccer-Freiburg suffer second defeat in a row against Frankfurt
  • Country:
  • Germany

Surprise packages Freiburg suffered a second consecutive league defeat with a 2-0 home loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday as they stayed third in the Bundesliga and missed the chance to close on leaders Bayern Munich. Freiburg, who had suffered their first league loss of the season in their last game against Bayern, are on 22 points, with Borussia Dortmund on 27 in second and Bayern, who lost 2-1 to Augsburg, on 28.

It was Eintracht's second win in a row and the Eagles had a bit of luck on their side when Jesper Lindstrom benefited from a bad clearance to take the lead in the 34th minute. Freiburg had had the better chances but they were even unluckier in the 42nd minute when Filip Kostic whipped in a an awkward free kick that sailed past half a dozen players with none making contact before sailing in at the far post as keeper Mark Flekken looked on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
4
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021