Rallying-Ogier wins his eighth WRC title as Toyota are also crowned

Sebastien Ogier won his eighth world rally championship in nine years on Sunday while the Frenchman's Toyota team clinched the manufacturers' title. The 37-year-old won the season-ending Monza Rally in northern Italy with Welsh team mate Elfyn Evans, his only title rival, finishing as runner-up after they were separated by just half a second overnight.

Soccer-Spirit beat Red Stars to win first NWSL championship

Washington Spirit's Kelley O'Hara headed home in extra time as they defeated the Chicago Red Stars 2-1 to win their first National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) championship in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday. O'Hara latched onto a long pass from rookie Trinity Rodman to score her first goal of the season past Red Stars keeper Cassie Miller in front of 10,360 fans at Lynn Family Stadium.

NHL roundup: Flames spoil Islanders' debut in new arena

Andrew Mangiapane scored a pair of redirected power-play goals Saturday night as the visiting Calgary Flames spoiled the New York Islanders' long-awaited debut at UBS Arena by earning a 5-2 win in Elmont, N.Y. Brad Richardson scored in the first period and Trevor Lewis and Johnny Gaudreau each added empty-netters in the third for the Flames, who have a five-game point streak (3-0-2). Noah Hanifin assisted on both of Mangiapane's goals.

Athletics-Uganda's Kiplimo breaks half-marathon record in Lisbon

Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo shaved one second off the world half-marathon record on Sunday when he clocked 57 minutes 31 seconds in the Lisbon Half Marathon road race. Kiplimo, a 10,000m bronze medallist at the Tokyo Olympics this year, broke the record set by Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie in Valencia in 2020.

Golf-Morikawa becomes first American to win Race to Dubai

Collin Morikawa became the first American to win the Race to Dubai title after a late surge took him to victory in the DP World Tour Championship on Sunday as Rory McIlroy faltered at the Jumeirah Golf Estates course. Morikawa, who won this year's British Open, finished with a flawless round of 66 including six birdies to top the leaderboard at 17 under par and win by three shots.

Alpine skiing-Triumphant Vlhova beats Shiffrin again

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova beat U.S. rival Mikaela Shiffrin into second place in a World Cup women's slalom for the second time in two days in Finland on Sunday. The reigning overall World Cup champion won the opening slalom of the season with the fastest time in both runs in Levi on Saturday and doubled up with a repeat performance a day later.

NBA roundup: Wizards turn tables on Heat, win on late burst

Spencer Dinwiddie and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combined for all 15 points during a decisive, 15-2 run as the Washington Wizards rallied to down the Miami Heat 103-100 Saturday in Washington, D.C. The Wizards trailed by as many as 16 points in the third quarter, struggling with shooting woes and turnovers.

Chinese tennis star says she is safe in video call with Olympic official -IOC

Chinese tennis star Peng Shaui had a video call on Sunday with the president of the International Olympic Committee and told him she was safe and well, the IOC said in a statement.

Photos and videos of Peng at a tournament in Beijing earlier on Sunday had done little to dampen international concerns, following a nearly three-week public absence after she alleged that a former senior Chinese official sexually assaulted her.

Tennis-Djokovic remains non-committal about Australian Open participation

Novak Djokovic said he has not yet decided whether he would compete at January's Australian Open after organisers confirmed that all players must be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they want to compete at the season's opening Grand Slam event. "We'll see. We'll have to wait and see," world number one Djokovic told reporter after his semi-final defeat by Alexander Zverev at the ATP Finals on Saturday.

Soccer-Manchester United sack manager Solskjaer

Manchester United sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday, a day after a 4-1 defeat by promoted Watford left the Old Trafford club seventh in the Premier League. Former player Michael Carrick, a member of Solskjaer's coaching staff, will take charge of the United team for Tuesday's Champions League match away to Villarreal with the club saying they will then look to appoint an interim manager to lead the side until the end of the season.

