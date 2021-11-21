India beat New Zealand by 73 runs in third T20I, seal series 3-0

India beat New Zealand by 73 runs in the third and final T20 International to win the three-match series 3-0 here on Sunday.

After opting to bat, Rohit Sharma struck 56 off 31 balls while Ishan Kishan made 29 off 21 balls as India posted 184 for seven.

Martin Guptill's 51 off 36 balls went in vain as New Zealand could only manage 111 all out in 17.2 overs. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel was the pick of the Indian bowlers with three wickets.

Brief Scores: India: 184 for 7 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 56; Mitchell Santner 3/27) New Zealand: 111 all out in 17.2 overs (Martin Guptill 51; Axar Patel 3/9).

