Soccer-Real Madrid cruise to 4-1 away win against Granada

Marco Asensio, Nacho Fernandez, Vinicius Jr and Ferland Mendy were on target for Real, who are two points ahead of Sevilla in second and third-placed Real Sociedad, who play Valencia later on Sunday. Carlo Ancelotti’s team made a bright start and were 2-0 ahead after 25 minutes with goals from Asensio and Nacho, both from assists by Kroos. After Granada's Monchu was sent-off for an ugly sliding tackle on Vinicius, Mendy wrapped up the scoring for the visitors.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 22:55 IST
Real Madrid cruised to a 4-1 away victory over Granada on Sunday as Tony Kroos gave a footballing masterclass with two assists to send them provisionally top of LaLiga. Marco Asensio, Nacho Fernandez, Vinicius Jr and Ferland Mendy were on target for Real, who are two points ahead of Sevilla in second and third-placed Real Sociedad, who play Valencia later on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team made a bright start and were 2-0 ahead after 25 minutes with goals from Asensio and Nacho, both from assists by Kroos. But Real got a scare a few minutes later, when a shot from Luis Suarez deflected off Nacho and deceived Real keeper Thibaut Courtois, who dived to the left side as the ball slowly crossed the goal line to his right.

Granada’s hopes of a comeback were short lived, however, as Real got back on top after the break and Vinicius extended their lead, finishing off a beautiful team move that also involved Karim Benzema and Casemiro. After Granada's Monchu was sent-off for an ugly sliding tackle on Vinicius, Mendy wrapped up the scoring for the visitors.

