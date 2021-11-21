Tennis-Zverev downs Medvedev to win second ATP Finals crown
Reuters | Turin | Updated: 21-11-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 23:03 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Germany's Alexander Zverev beat Russian world number two and defending champion Daniil Medvedev 6-4 6-4 in the summit clash of the ATP Finals on Sunday to win the title for the second time in his career.
Zverev, who also beat world number one Novak Djokovic on Saturday, becomes only the fourth player to beat the top two players in the world in the semis and final of the season-ending tournament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ATP Finals
- Novak Djokovic
- Alexander Zverev
- Daniil Medvedev
- Germany
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Novak Djokovic overtakes Sampras with record-shattering 7th year-end No. 1 finish
Next Gen ATP Finals: Alcaraz sets title clash against Korda in Milan
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic to kick off ATP Finals campaign against Ruud; Motor racing-F1 waives Brazil GP curfew after freight delays and more
Tennis-Berrettini's ATP Finals campaign under doubt after injury retirement
ATP Finals: 'Fresher' Novak Djokovic sets eyes on Roger Federer's record