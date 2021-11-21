Left Menu

Golf-Woods posts first video of him practicing since Feb. car crash

"We LOVE to see it!," the U.S. Ryder Cup Team official Twitter account said in response to the video. "Keep going @TigerWoods, we're all cheering for you."

Tiger Woods posted a short video showing him hitting golf balls on a driving range on Sunday, nine months after the 15-time major champion suffered serious leg injuries that required surgery following a car crash in Southern California. "Making progress," Woods wrote in the caption to his Twitter post, which marked the first time he has been seen swinging a club since the February accident.

The video will boost hopes that the 45-year-old American can return to competitive golf after the accident raised doubts about whether he could make another comeback. He previously had to take time out from the sport following a series of injury setbacks, including surgery on his back five times. "We LOVE to see it!," the U.S. Ryder Cup Team official Twitter account said in response to the video.

"Keep going @TigerWoods, we're all cheering for you."

