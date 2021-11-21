Left Menu

Soccer-Reguilon seals comeback win for Tottenham against Leeds

Sergio Reguilon's first goal for Tottenham Hotspur earned his side a 2-1 victory over Leeds United in manager Antonio Conte's first home Premier League game in charge on Sunday. The Spanish left back tucked home a rebound in the 69th minute to seal a comeback win for Tottenham Hotspur who were abysmal in the first half and trailed to Daniel James's opener.

Sergio Reguilon's first goal for Tottenham Hotspur earned his side a 2-1 victory over Leeds United in manager Antonio Conte's first home Premier League game in charge on Sunday.

The Spanish left back tucked home a rebound in the 69th minute to seal a comeback win for Tottenham Hotspur who were abysmal in the first half and trailed to Daniel James's opener. Tottenham were booed off at halftime but whatever words of wisdom Conte offered inspired quite a transformation with the hosts vastly improved after the interval.

After Harry Kane and Son Heung-min were both denied equalisers by the woodwork, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg equalised with a left-footed finish from the edge of the area in the 58th minute as the hosts began to dominate. Reguilon then sealed Tottenham's first win in four league games to lift them above Manchester United into seventh place with 19 points from 12 games.

An injury-hit Leeds team appeared to run out of steam in the second half and defeat left them one place and two points above the relegation zone with 11 points.

