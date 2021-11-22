Soccer-Champions Inter end Napoli's unbeaten run to close gap to leaders

Inter Milan ended Napoli's unbeaten start to the Serie A season after coming from behind to earn a thrilling 3-2 victory at the San Siro on Sunday, closing the gap to the leaders to four points. The game was played at a ferocious pace, with Napoli storming into an early lead thanks to a powerful Piotr Zielinski strike in the 17th minute.

However, Inter did not let their heads drop, levelling through a Hakan Calhanoglu penalty eight minutes later, before Ivan Perisic completed the turnaround on the cusp of halftime. Inter put themselves in command just after the hour mark, with Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez applying the finishing touch to a swift counter attack.

Dries Mertens got Napoli back into it with 12 minutes left, but it was not enough to prevent Luciano Spalletti's leaders slipping to a first defeat in 13 Serie A games this term, as third-placed Inter laid down a marker in the title race.

