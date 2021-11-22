Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday, Nov 21

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday: - - - - COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Florida fires coach Dan Mullen amid 5-6 season Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday, a day after the Gators lost their fourth straight Southeastern Conference game. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-FLA-MULLEN-FIRED, Field Level Media -- Ohio State QB CJ Stroud now the Heisman favorite Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud moved into the role of Heisman Trophy favorite after throwing for six touchdowns and 432 yards in the Buckeyes' 56-7 thrashing of Michigan State on Saturday.FO OTBALL-NCAAF-HEISMAN-ODDS, Field Level Media

---- NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE All times Eastern Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Baltimore at Chicago, 1 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m. San Francisco at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Dallas at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

-- Report: Lions QB Tim Boyle to start at Cleveland Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle will make his first career NFL start Sunday in Cleveland, according to reports. FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-BOYLE, Field Level Media -- Reports: Colt McCoy to start for Cardinals at Seattle Kyler Murray is not expected to play Sunday with the Arizona Cardinals prepared to start quarterback Colt McCoy for a third consecutive game, according to reports. FOOTBALL-NFL-ARI-MURRAY-MCCOY, Field Level Media

-- Ravens QB Lamar Jackson still ill, out against Bears Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won't play Sunday against the Chicago Bears due to a lingering illness. FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-JACKSON, Field Level Media -- 49ers rookie RB Elijah Mitchell inactive vs. Jaguars San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Elijah Mitchell was ruled inactive for Sunday's game against the host Jacksonville Jaguars due to a broken finger. FOOTBALL-NFL-SF-MITCHELL, Field Level Media

---- NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION All times Eastern Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 6 p.m.New Yor k at Chicago, 8 p.m. Denver at Phoenix, 8 p.m. Toronto at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. Report: Kings fire coach Luke Walton after 6-11 start The Sacramento Kings fired coach Luke Walton on Sunday, ESPN reported. BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-WALTON, Field Level Media Report: Warriors G Klay Thompson on target for pre-Christmas return The Golden State Warriors are expecting a very big Christmas present. BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-THOMPSON, Field Level Media

---- NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE All times Eastern Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m. Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m. Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Vancouver, 8 p.m. Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m. Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. ---- MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

All times Eastern Atlanta United at New York City FC, 3 p.m. Minnesota at Portland, 5:30 p.m. ---- COLLEGE BASKETBALL

All times Eastern Norfolk State at Xavier, Noon No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 6 Purdue, 1 p.m. Ole Miss vs. Boise State, 1 p.m. Oklahoma vs. Utah State, 3 p.m. Princeton at Oregon State, 3 p.m. Morehead State at Mississippi State, 3 p.m. No. 17 Tennessee vs. No. 18 North Carolina, 3:30 p.m. Southern at Nebraska, 4 p.m. Merrimack at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m. Clemson vs. West Virginia, 5 p.m. Boston College vs. Rhode Island, 5 p.m. Loyola Marymount at Florida State, 5:30 p.m. Colorado State vs. Creighton, 5:45 p.m. Grambling at Iowa State, 6 p.m. Texas Southern at NC State, 6 p.m. No. 22 St. Bonaventure vs. Marquette, 7:30 p.m. Utah vs. Tulsa, 7:30 p.m. Louisiana at Indiana, 7:30 p.m. SMU at Missouri, 8 p.m. Florida A&M at Miami, 8 p.m. Arizona vs. No. 4 Michigan, 9:30 p.m. ----

GOLF PGA -- RSM Classic LPGA -- CME Group Tour Championship Collin Morikawa finishes No. 1 in Europe with Dubai win Collin Morikawa overtook Rory McIlroy to win the DP World Tour Championship on Sunday in Dubai, making him the first American to finish a season ranked No. 1 on the European Tour. GOLF-EPGA-DP-WORLD-TOUR-CHAMPIONSHIP, Field Level Media

-- Tiger Woods back at driving range: 'Making progress' Tiger Woods on Sunday shared a three-second video clip of himself hitting golf balls for the first time since his February car crash. GOLF-PGA-TIGER-WOODS, Field Level Media ---- TENNIS

Alexander Zverev captures second Nitto ATP Finals title Alexander Zverev claimed his second Nitto ATP Finals title with a 6-4, 6-4 victory Sunday over defending champion Daniil Medvedev in Turin, Italy. TENNIS-ATP-NITTO-FINALS, Field Level Media ---- ESPORTS

New OG roster features two 16-year-olds OG introduced a new Dota 2 roster Sunday that includes two 16-year-old players and former coach Mikhail "Misha" Agatov. ESPORTS-DOTA-OG, Field Level Media ----

