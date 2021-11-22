Left Menu

Soccer-Teenager Afena-Gyan scores twice to fire Roma to victory

However, 18-year-old Afena-Gyan had other ideas and he scored in the 82nd minute to edge his side in front, running to celebrate with a jubilant Mourinho after finding the net, before curling a stoppage-time second to seal the win. The victory, just Roma's second in eight matches in all competitions, moved Mourinho's men up to fifth in the standings, while Genoa stay 18th.

Reuters | Genoa | Updated: 22-11-2021 03:34 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 03:34 IST
Soccer-Teenager Afena-Gyan scores twice to fire Roma to victory
  • Country:
  • Italy

Ghanaian teenage substitute Felix Afena-Gyan's first senior goals earned Jose Mourinho's AS Roma a 2-0 victory at Genoa in Serie A on Sunday. Henrikh Mkhitaryan thought he had given Roma the lead in the first half with a thunderous strike, only for the eagle-eyed referee to rule the goal out after spotting a handball from Tammy Abraham as the effort flew past the English striker.

The visitors looked like they were going to have to settle for a frustrating draw going into the latter stages of the match as Andriy Shevchenko's Genoa frustrated their opponents in the new coach's first game in charge. However, 18-year-old Afena-Gyan had other ideas and he scored in the 82nd minute to edge his side in front, running to celebrate with a jubilant Mourinho after finding the net, before curling a stoppage-time second to seal the win.

The victory, just Roma's second in eight matches in all competitions, moved Mourinho's men up to fifth in the standings, while Genoa stay 18th.

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021