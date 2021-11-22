Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Solskjaer pays for transfer failures and lack of ruthlessness

As he reflects on his exit from Manchester United on Sunday after nearly three years in charge, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will no doubt consider what might have been at Old Trafford. What if he had been less nice and more ruthless with his players? What if he had been more aggressive in his transfer requests to the club's hierarchy and what if they had delivered on those?

Golf-Morikawa becomes first American to win Race to Dubai

Collin Morikawa became the first American to win the Race to Dubai title after a late surge took him to victory in the DP World Tour Championship on Sunday as Rory McIlroy faltered at the Jumeirah Golf Estates course. Morikawa, who won this year's British Open, finished with a flawless round of 66 including six birdies to top the leaderboard at 17 under par and win by three shots.

Rugby-England women crush U.S. 89-0 to extend win streak to 18 games

The England women's rugby team completed an autumn clean sweep with an emphatic 89-0 thrashing of the United States on Sunday to extend their winning streak to 18 matches. The world's top-ranked side, who crushed Canada 51-12 last weekend, fired a warning ahead of next year's World Cup as Simon Middleton's team scored 15 tries against the Americans.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (head) will not return vs. Chiefs

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a head injury late in the first half of their game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Lamb was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Chinese tennis star says she is safe in video call with Olympic official

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai had a video call on Sunday with the president of the International Olympic Committee and told him she was safe and well, the IOC said, after Western governments expressed mounting concern for her well-being. Photos and videos of Peng at a children's tournament in Beijing published earlier in the day had done little to quell that unease, following a nearly three-week public absence after she alleged that a former senior Chinese official sexually assaulted her.

Soccer-Lyon v Marseille abandoned after Payet hit by bottle

The Ligue 1 game between Olympique Lyonnais and Olympique de Marseille was abandoned after Marseille's Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle hurled from the stands at the Groupama Stadium on Sunday, throwing France's Ligue 1 into fresh turmoil.

Payet fell to the ground as he was getting ready to take a corner kick after five minutes, and both teams were sent to the dressing room by referee Ruddy Buquet, who then decided to abandon the match after a suspension of almost two hours.

Golf-Woods posts first video of him practicing since Feb. car crash

Tiger Woods posted a short video showing him hitting golf balls on a driving range on Sunday, nine months after the 15-time major champion suffered serious leg injuries that required surgery following a car crash in Southern California. "Making progress," Woods wrote in the caption to his Twitter post, which marked the first time he has been seen swinging a club since the February accident.

Tennis-Zverev downs Medvedev to win second ATP Finals crown

Germany's Alexander Zverev capped a memorable year by sweeping aside Russian world number two and defending champion Daniil Medvedev 6-4 6-4 to win the ATP Finals on Sunday, claiming the title for the second time in his career. The 24-year-old Zverev, who did not face a single break point in the final, has now won six titles in six finals this year - including Olympic gold in Tokyo and two Masters titles in Madrid and Cincinnati.

Kings fire Luke Walton, name Alvin Gentry as interim coach

The Sacramento Kings fired coach Luke Walton on Sunday and named Alvin Gentry as the team's interim head coach. The Kings have lost seven of their last eight games and 11 of 17 to start the season.

Tennis will still flourish after Big Three, says Medvedev

Tennis has survived generational changes before and will do so again when the "Big Three" of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic retire, world number two Daniil Medvedev said on Sunday. The 25-year-old Russian is part of what has been dubbed the "Next Four" alongside Alexander Zverev (24), Stefanos Tsitsipas (23) and Dominic Thiem (28), a cohort that is looking to write the sport's next chapter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)