Left Menu

Soccer-Corinthians win Libertadores title against Santa Fe

Corinthians won the women’s Copa Libertadores on Sunday, beating Colombian side Santa Fe 2-0 to become only the second team in the tournament’s history to take South America's premier club competition three times. They conceded just twice and scored 24 goals, including an 8-0 win over Uruguayan side Nacional in the semi-final. Sixteen teams took part in the tournament, South America’s equivalent of the Champions League.

Reuters | Montevideo | Updated: 22-11-2021 06:40 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 06:40 IST
Soccer-Corinthians win Libertadores title against Santa Fe
  • Country:
  • Uruguay

Corinthians won the women’s Copa Libertadores on Sunday, beating Colombian side Santa Fe 2-0 to become only the second team in the tournament’s history to take South America's premier club competition three times. Adriana and Gabi Portilho got first half goals to secure the title for the Brazilian club that had previously lifted the trophy in 2017 and 2019.

Corinthians won the title with a 100% record after winning all three of their group stages as well as recording victories in the quarter- and semi-final. They conceded just twice and scored 24 goals, including an 8-0 win over Uruguayan side Nacional in the semi-final.

Sixteen teams took part in the tournament, South America’s equivalent of the Champions League. Ten of the 13 winners have come from Brazil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021