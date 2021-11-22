Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Adelaide to host two Australian Open warm-ups; Soccer-Solskjaer pays for transfer failures and lack of ruthlessness and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Adelaide to host two Australian Open warm-ups

Adelaide will host two tournaments, including the Adelaide International, in the lead-up to the Australian Open in January next year, South Australia state Premier Steven Marshall announced on Monday. The Adelaide International was staged as a warm-up to the Grand Slam in 2020, but this year all the warm-ups for the Australian Open were held at Melbourne Park after players came out of quarantine.

Soccer-Solskjaer pays for transfer failures and lack of ruthlessness

As he reflects on his exit from Manchester United on Sunday after nearly three years in charge, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will no doubt consider what might have been at Old Trafford. What if he had been less nice and more ruthless with his players? What if he had been more aggressive in his transfer requests to the club's hierarchy and what if they had delivered on those?

Japan floated idea of national honour for MLB's Ohtani, but he declined

Japan floated the idea of presenting a prestigious national honour to Shohei Ohtani after the baseball star won one of the top awards in U.S. Major League Baseball - but he declined, saying it was still "too early." Ohtani, 27 and a player for the Los Angeles Angels, on Friday was awaded by unanimous vote the Most Valuable Player award for the American League, becoming only the second Japanese player to do so after Ichiro Suzuki, then with the Seattle Mariners, in 2001.

NBA-LeBron James ejected for strike to Pistons' Stewart's face

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was ejected from Sunday's 121-116 win over the Detroit Pistons for an errant swinging arm that drew significant blood from the face of Isaiah Stewart, the NBA said https://in.nba.com/news/lebron-james-ejected-detroit-isaiah-stewart/yntkqvpckoba19byu53ljz3vq.

The incident took place with 9:18 remaining in the third quarter, with the Lakers trailing 78-66, as James swung his arm through and struck Pistons center Stewart in the eye area when battling for a rebound after a free throw.

WTA says Chinese tennis star's call with Olympic chief is not enough

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video call with the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) does not address or alleviate the Women's Tennis Association's (WTA) concern about her well-being, the WTA said on Monday. The whereabouts of former doubles world number one Peng have been a matter of international concern for nearly three weeks after she alleged that a former senior Chinese government official sexually assaulted her.

Soccer-Lyon v Marseille abandoned after Payet hit by bottle

The Ligue 1 game between Olympique Lyonnais and Olympique de Marseille was abandoned after Marseille's Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle hurled from the stands at the Groupama Stadium on Sunday, throwing France's Ligue 1 into fresh turmoil.

Payet fell to the ground as he was getting ready to take a corner kick after five minutes, and both teams were sent to the dressing room by referee Ruddy Buquet, who then decided to abandon the match after a suspension of almost two hours.

Golf-Woods posts first video of him practicing since Feb. car crash

Tiger Woods posted a short video showing him hitting golf balls on a driving range on Sunday, nine months after the 15-time major champion suffered serious leg injuries that required surgery following a car crash in Southern California. "Making progress," Woods wrote in the caption to his Twitter post, which marked the first time he has been seen swinging a club since the February accident.

Tennis-Zverev downs Medvedev to win second ATP Finals crown

Germany's Alexander Zverev capped a memorable year by sweeping aside Russian world number two and defending champion Daniil Medvedev 6-4 6-4 to win the ATP Finals on Sunday, claiming the title for the second time in his career. The 24-year-old Zverev, who did not face a single break point in the final, has now won six titles in six finals this year - including Olympic gold in Tokyo and two Masters titles in Madrid and Cincinnati.

Soccer: Xavi should be given time to succeed as Barcelona's coach, says Puyol

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez should be given "time and confidence" to succeed at the Catalan club, former captain Carles Puyol said after his ex-team mate began life in his new role with a 1-0 home win over local rivals Espanyol. Xavi, who played for Barcelona for 17 years and won 25 trophies, was named head coach after the club sacked Ronald Koeman earlier this month.

Tennis will still flourish after Big Three, says Medvedev

Tennis has survived generational changes before and will do so again when the "Big Three" of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic retire, world number two Daniil Medvedev said on Sunday. The 25-year-old Russian is part of what has been dubbed the "Next Four" alongside Alexander Zverev (24), Stefanos Tsitsipas (23) and Dominic Thiem (28), a cohort that is looking to write the sport's next chapter.

