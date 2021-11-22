Left Menu

Ban vs Pak: Shoaib Malik to miss 3rd T20I due to son's illness

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 22-11-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 10:50 IST
Pakistan middle-order batter Shoaib Malik (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik will miss the third and final T20I against Bangladesh on Monday due to the illness of his child. "Shoaib Malik will miss the third and final T20I against Bangladesh today due to illness of his child and will depart for Dubai before the match," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

Pakistan currently lead the three-match T20I series 2-0 and will look to clean sweep Bangladesh on Monday. The Pakistan T20I squad will leave Dhaka for Pakistan via Dubai on Tuesday. Usman Qadir and Imad Wasim will spend a couple of days in Dubai with their families.

Pakistan Test side will travel to Chittagong on Tuesday for the first of the two Tests. Pakistan bowling consultant Vernon Philander will leave the side at the completion of the first Test as he was available for the three T20Is and the first Test.

Pakistan and Bangladesh will play two World Test Championship matches. The Chittagong Test will commence from Friday and the second Test will be played in Dhaka from December 4-8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

