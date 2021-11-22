Left Menu

Soccer-Perth's Garcia to be patient after Sturridge makes A-League cameo

Former England striker Daniel Sturridge will be given time to build his fitness before making his first A-League start, following a brief appearance for Perth Glory from the bench at the weekend, club coach Richard Garcia said.

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 10:52 IST
Soccer-Perth's Garcia to be patient after Sturridge makes A-League cameo
Former England striker Daniel Sturridge Image Credit: ANI

Former England striker Daniel Sturridge will be given time to build his fitness before making his first A-League start, following a brief appearance for Perth Glory from the bench at the weekend, club coach Richard Garcia said. Sturridge's signing was greeted with significant fanfare by Australia's football community in October, but the 32-year-old was only introduced in the 85th minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Adelaide United in Perth's opening game of the season.

"I'm not going to take too much from that," said Garcia of Sturridge's performance after he replaced Andy Keogh late in the game at a sold-out Perth Oval. "What I've seen in training has been good and it's about him now building up and finding his feet and getting the fitness he needs to play games."

Prior to Saturday the ex-Liverpool and Chelsea forward had not played a competitive game in the 21 months since his contract with Turkey's Trabzonspor was canceled. Sturridge has only recently started training with his new teammates after undergoing two weeks of mandatory hotel quarantine following his arrival in Australia.

"We need to get him back into full training as quickly as possible," said Garcia. "That's probably the first step, to make sure he can handle the load, make sure we manage that load so that he can get minutes off the bench before he plays a full game."

Garcia stressed he was prepared to be patient with a player who has struggled with injuries throughout his career. "(It takes) however long it takes to get him there," he said.

"It's about the group. He's one of the group and he'll play his part and he can have a fantastic impact off the bench until he is ready."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021