Left Menu

Speed skating-China's Ning wins gold in men's 1,500m final at World Cup

American Joey Mantia took the silver medal to complete the podium. Ning, who stepped up his game after last week's silver medal in the Poland leg of the World Cup, said the gold medal will boost his confidence before the 2022 Winter Olympics begin in Beijing on Feb. 4.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-11-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 13:29 IST
Speed skating-China's Ning wins gold in men's 1,500m final at World Cup
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • China

China's Ning Zhongyan stepped up preparations for the Winter Olympics that will be on home ice in February after winning the men's 1,500m final at the speed skating World Cup leg in Stavanger, Norway on Sunday. Ning won gold in 1:45.16 and took the lead in the World Cup rankings from South Korean Kim Min-Seok, who won bronze in Stavanger. American Joey Mantia took the silver medal to complete the podium.

Ning, who stepped up his game after last week's silver medal in the Poland leg of the World Cup, said the gold medal will boost his confidence before the 2022 Winter Olympics begin in Beijing on Feb. 4. "It's very important for me to win this medal. It gives me great confidence for the Olympic year going forward," Ning said in a statement.

"Yes, there's some degree of pressure for sure with the Olympics in China but I believe athletes from other countries have pressure too." World Champion Thomas Krol and Olympic champion Kjeld Nuis had yet another disappointing week, with the Dutchmen finishing fifth and seventh, respectively.

Japan celebrated three gold medals on Sunday, thanks to Tatsuya Shinhama, Nao Kodaira, and Miho Takagi. Shinhama won his second 500m race of the new World Cup season, though Canada's Laurent Dubreuil held on to the lead in the rankings after finishing second.

Kodaira and Takagi won the women's 500m and 1500m, respectively. Kodaira completed the medal set in Stavanger, having won 1000m bronze on Friday and 500m silver on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021