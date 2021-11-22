Sports News Roundup: Table Tennis: China, US team up at worlds on 50th anniversary of 'ping-pong diplomacy'; Soccer-Solskjaer pays for transfer failures and lack of ruthlessness and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Table Tennis: China, US team up at worlds on 50th anniversary of 'ping-pong diplomacy'

China and the United States will team up for the mixed doubles event at the World Table Tennis Championships finals this month on the 50th anniversary of "ping-pong diplomacy", the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) said on Monday. "Ping-pong diplomacy" was triggered by a meeting between a Chinese and an American player at the 1971 world championships and helped mend relations between the two countries.

Soccer-Solskjaer pays for transfer failures and lack of ruthlessness

As he reflects on his exit from Manchester United on Sunday after nearly three years in charge, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will no doubt consider what might have been at Old Trafford. What if he had been less nice and more ruthless with his players? What if he had been more aggressive in his transfer requests to the club's hierarchy and what if they had delivered on those?

Japan floated idea of national honour for MLB's Ohtani, but he declined

Japan floated the idea of presenting a prestigious national honour to Shohei Ohtani after the baseball star won one of the top awards in U.S. Major League Baseball - but he declined, saying it was still "too early." Ohtani, 27 and a player for the Los Angeles Angels, on Friday was awaded by unanimous vote the Most Valuable Player award for the American League, becoming only the second Japanese player to do so after Ichiro Suzuki, then with the Seattle Mariners, in 2001.

NBA roundup: Lakers rally past Pistons after LeBron James ejected

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart were ejected during a wild fracas in the Lakers' 121-116 victory on Sunday. Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook led the Lakers from 17 points down in the second half. Davis had 30 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while Westbrook supplied 26 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. Carmelo Anthony added 18 points.

WTA says Chinese tennis star's call with Olympic chief is not enough

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video call with the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) does not address or alleviate the Women's Tennis Association's (WTA) concern about her well-being, the WTA said on Monday. The whereabouts of Peng, a former doubles world number one, became a matter of international concern nearly three weeks ago, after she alleged that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.

NHL roundup: Rangers stun Sabres with 1 second left

Defenseman Ryan Lindgren scored the dramatic, tiebreaking goal with one second remaining to lift the New York Rangers over the visiting Buffalo Sabres 5-4 on Sunday night in a game that featured a six-goal second period. Lindgren's dramatic goal gave the Rangers a fifth straight home win on a night in which they overcame three one-goal deficits.

NFL roundup: Jonathan Taylor scores five times as Colts blast Bills

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 185 yards and scored a franchise-record five touchdowns Sunday as the Indianapolis Colts walloped the Buffalo Bills 41-15 in Orchard Park, N.Y. Taylor tallied four scores on the ground and another on a pass as Indianapolis (6-5) made a mockery of the point spread that had Buffalo listed as a seven-point favorite. Taylor is the 16th player in NFL history to score at least five touchdowns in a game.

Soccer: Xavi should be given time to succeed as Barcelona's coach, says Puyol

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez should be given "time and confidence" to succeed at the Catalan club, former captain Carles Puyol said after his ex-team mate began life in his new role with a 1-0 home win over local rivals Espanyol. Xavi, who played for Barcelona for 17 years and won 25 trophies, was named head coach after the club sacked Ronald Koeman earlier this month.

Tennis: After ATP Finals victory, Zverev gunning for maiden Grand Slam title

Germany's Alexander Zverev capped a memorable year by capturing his second ATP Finals trophy on Sunday and the world number three said he is aiming to win his maiden Grand Slam title next season. Zverev defeated defending champion Daniil Medvedev 6-4 6-4 in the final in Turin after he beat world number one Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals.

Tennis will still flourish after Big Three, says Medvedev

Tennis has survived generational changes before and will do so again when the "Big Three" of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic retire, world number two Daniil Medvedev said on Sunday. The 25-year-old Russian is part of what has been dubbed the "Next Four" alongside Alexander Zverev (24), Stefanos Tsitsipas (23) and Dominic Thiem (28), a cohort that is looking to write the sport's next chapter.

