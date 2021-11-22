Left Menu

Soccer-Crowd problems put future of French football at risk, says minister

"They have to come to an agreement, this kind of problem is for the League to solve," Maracineanu told France Info radio on Monday. "I think that everyone must understand that it is the survival of French soccer that is at stake." Ligue 1 has been marred by fan violence this season. Nice were docked two points, one of them suspended, after serious incidents during their game in August against Marseille, whose players clashed with home fans who pelted them with missiles and stormed onto the pitch..

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-11-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 14:42 IST
Soccer-Crowd problems put future of French football at risk, says minister
  • Country:
  • France

Repeated crowd problems in Ligue 1 are putting the future of French football at risk, French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu said after Sunday's game between Olympique Lyonnais and Olympique Marseille was abandoned due to fan violence. The French "Olympico" was called off almost two hours after being suspended when Marseille's Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle thrown from the Groupama Stadium stands after five minutes of the game.

Referee Ruddy Buquet sent the players to the dressing-room after Payet fell to the ground as he was preparing to take a corner kick. The stadium announcer had initially said the match would restart, following a decision made by local Lyon authorities. This was immediately criticised by the French League (LFP) in a statement, in which the ruling body said it was calling an emergency meeting of its disciplinary commission on Monday.

It will likely announce provisional sanctions pending a full investigation that could last at least two weeks. "They have to come to an agreement, this kind of problem is for the League to solve," Maracineanu told France Info radio on Monday.

"I think that everyone must understand that it is the survival of French soccer that is at stake." Ligue 1 has been marred by fan violence this season.

Nice were docked two points, one of them suspended, after serious incidents during their game in August against Marseille, whose players clashed with home fans who pelted them with missiles and stormed onto the pitch.. The northern derby between RC Lens and Lille was hit by crowd problems in September, with the start of the second half delayed by about half a hour after rival fans threw objects at each other before people ran on to the pitch, prompting riot police and stewards to intervene.

There has also been crowd trouble in Montpellier, Angers, Marseille and St Etienne. Maracineanu warned that the incidents were a threat to French professional football's finances.

"We cannot allow that a broadcaster who has bought rights must just keep the conversation moving for more than an hour like they did last night when we do not know if the match is going to continue, it is a world where millions of euros are at stake," she said. "We have helped the soccer world during the health crisis to allow the return of fans in the stadiums, we cannot allow things like that to happen."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021