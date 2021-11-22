Left Menu

SL vs WI, 1st Test: Solozano to return to team hotel after staying in hospital overnight

West Indies batter Jeremy Solozano, who spent a night in a Colombo hospital, is cleared to return to the team hotel but will not play any further part in the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka.

ANI | Galle | Updated: 22-11-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 14:47 IST
SL vs WI, 1st Test: Solozano to return to team hotel after staying in hospital overnight
Jeremy Solozano (Image: Windies Cricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

West Indies batter Jeremy Solozano, who spent a night in a Colombo hospital, is cleared to return to the team hotel but will not play any further part in the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka. Solozano, who made his debut for West Indies on Sunday, was hit on the head while fielding on day one of the ongoing first Test when Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne played a pull shot.

Solozano was then stretchered off the field and the Windies Cricket informed that the scan results of the batter showed no structural damage. "Jeremy Solozano has suffered a concussion. He will return to the team hotel today and begin undergoing the appropriate protocol. Shai Hope will replace Solozano in the ongoing Test match," Windies Cricket tweeted.

Meanwhile, West Indies staged a comeback as they folded Sri Lanka for 386 after the hosts had gotten off to a great start. Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva and Pathum Nissanka were the shining light as Sri Lanka dominated Day 1, scoring 267/3.

But Roston Chase's five-wicket haul and Jomel Warrican's three-for helped West Indies restrict Sri Lanka to 386 all out on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021