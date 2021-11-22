Bajrang Punia starts hunt for new coach ahead of Asian Games

By Vipul Kashyap Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia has agreed to the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) suggestion to work with a new coach after parting ways with Emzarios Shako Bentinidis.

Bajrang said he learned a lot from Shako Bentinidis during their three-year-long stint and the wrestler is now waiting for a new coach. "My new coach is not yet decided, talks are in process but no final decision has been made yet, I have a good bond with Shako he was with me for the last three and half years and I learned a lot from him," Bajrang told ANI.

"Now I am waiting for a new coach and have keen interest in what new moves and technique I will learn from him," he added. Apart from searching for a new coach for Bajrang in the next Olympic cycle, leading up to the Paris 2024, WFI is also looking for a new foreign coach for Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dhaiya.

"The hunting of new coach is being done by Bajrang himself as he has the full support of WFI in this searching and the federation will help him in every manner," the Wrestling Federation of India Secretary Vinod Tomar told ANI. "We are giving full freedom and support to Bajrang we have already told him that he has totally freehand from our side to find the best coach for himself and whatever necessary things (Visa etc) required, we will help as we want the best coach for our pride," he added.

Bajrang will return to practice to focus now on the Asian Games which will be held next year. "My focus is on my game now, I will start practising soon as my focus is now on the Asian Championship," he signed off. (ANI)

